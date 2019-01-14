Xiaomi Mi Soundbar now in India: Price, features, and where to buy

By: | Updated: January 14, 2019 9:14 AM

Mi Soundbar will be made available via Mi.com exclusively as well as Mi Home stores beginning January 16. 

Source: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched its first soundbar in India alongside two new LED TV models. Naming it the Mi Soundbar, Xiaomi has set its price at Rs 4,999 (around $71); the Mi Soundbar will be made available via Mi.com exclusively as well as Mi Home stores beginning January 16.

With eight drivers, two tweeters, two woofers along with four passive radiators, Mi Soundbar is powered by a ‘solid’ 28W amplifier. The soundbar supports optical, RCA, co-axial, as well as line-in inputs, in addition to the Bluetooth v4.2 for wireless connectivity.

However, the company has not built a remote control for the unit, and it is unclear whether it even supports a remote control at all.

READ ALSO | Xiaomi Mi 4K LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi Soundbar launched in India

Although the soundbar is designed well in keeping with the customers’ needs. It’s affordable as well, however, the relatively low-power rating besides the lack of a remote control means that the user should at least do the homework before they decide to buy it.

In addition to the soundbar, Xiaomi also launched the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch model and Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch model. The new LED TV models will be available to buy via Flipkart and company’s online store.

