Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro with ANC launched in India

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Xiaomi launched the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro in India on Monday. Building on the existing Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Xiaomi’s new audio products bring subtle yet noticeable improvements. And just like their predecessors, the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro are also very aggressively priced. While the former has been launched at Rs 2,499, the latter will be available for Rs 1,799.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker has dual (8W) drivers and dual sound modes letting users toggle between normal and deep bass modes. The ‘portable’ speaker comes with a mesh design available in two colourways, including black and blue, with anti-slip paddings for enhanced grip. The speaker is also IPX7-certified which makes it water resistant up to a maximum depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes. The 2,600mAh battery inside the speaker is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of battery life on single charge. Charging is via USB Type-C.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker has a built-in microphone for taking calls on the fly. Multiple such speakers can be paired together for a stereo sound effect. The speaker also works with voice assistants.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro meanwhile boast of one-click Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Xiaomi claims, when enabled, the feature can cancel background noise by 25dB. The earphones also support Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that is claimed to cancel up to 90% of environmental noise during voice calls.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

These earphones have an anti-cerumen design to help keep the buds clean and wax free, while their anti-blockage speaker net helps block small particles that might enter the device via the speaker net. The earphones also IPX5-certified for splash and sweat resistance.

Under the hood, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro come with a 10 mm ‘dynamic’ driver. These are capable of delivering 125ms low latency audio and up to 20 hours of battery life on single charge.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro availability

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker will be available from Mi.com and Mi Home starting February 22, and from Amazon India starting March 1.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro will be available form Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon India starting February 22, and from Xiaomi retail partners staring March 1.