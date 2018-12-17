Now, try Xiaomi’s sunglasses in India: Here’s how much they cost

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses have been introduced in India

Xiaomi has launched its wayfarer eyeshades in India under its Mi Crowdfunding platform. Launched in April this year, Xiaomi’s Mi Crowdfunding platform brings select few crowdfunded products in India and this time the company’s Mi Polarised Wayfarer and Mi Polarised Sunglasses eyeglasses. Both the new eyeglasses are available to purchase via the company’s crowdfunding website.

The Mi Polarized Wayfarer is priced at Rs 699 while the Mi Polarised Aviators costs Rs 899. Both the eyeshades are claimed to offer 100 per cent protection against UVA, UVB, and UVC rays up to 400 nanometres. The company website mentions that the glasses come with O6 layered lens protection that can remove glare and harmful UV rays, meanwhile polarising the light and reducing the strain on eyes.

The Mi Polarised Wayfarer and Mi Polarised Sunglasses pack a TR90 frame and 304H metal frame, respectively, as noted on the company’s website. The glasses are also touted to have a scratch-resistant surface along with the ability to improve contrast.

For the colour options, the Mi Polarised Wayfarer will be available in Blue and Grey while the Mi Polarised Aviator comes in Blue and Green. Xiaomi notes that only 800 units of the former will be available while the latter will be offered in 1,200 units. The crowdfunding page is active and the glasses will begin shipping starting January 1 after both the products receive successful funding. The company has also made a claim that the sunglasses are being offered at a price Rs 300 lower than the original price.

The Xiaomi’s Mi Crowdfunding platform has brought the selfie stick tripod and Bluetooth Audio receiver into India earlier. Both the products were initially staged on the company’s crowdfunding website and later made available after a successful funding.