Xiaomi Mi Play with ‘waterdrop’ notch, dual cameras to launch on December 24

Xiaomi Mi Play to launch on December 24

Xiaomi recently sufficed the rumour mill with reports on two new smartphones in the making. It was speculated that the Chinese mobile manufacturer will introduce the successor to the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro, the Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro. The devices were also spotted on TENAA certification website with internals including 6GB RAM and dual cameras. Putting an end to all the speculation, Xiaomi has now teased the launch of its new smartphone called Xiaomi Mi Play that will happen on December 24 in China.

According to the teaser shared by Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Mi Play smartphone will be a gaming smartphone that the company is targeting the mid-range segment with. Some reports suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Play is a rebranded version of the Poco F1. However, the teaser shows the device and it looks nothing like the company’s affordable Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone. In fact, the Xiaomi Play is going to be the company’s first smartphone with a ‘waterdrop’ notch, the design that supplanted the infamous ‘bathtub’ notch pioneered by the iPhone X.

Apart from the new notch design, the Xiaomi Mi Play can be seen bearing a dual camera setup on the rear while a single selfie camera resides within the notch. While the exact specifications of the smartphone are not officially available, the TENAA listing of the model numbers – M1901F9T and M1901F9E, which, by the way, were earlier believed to be two variants of Redmi 7 series, suggests that there will be a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display on it.

The Xiaomi Mi Play is expected to be powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz Snapdragon processor, as per the teasers shared by the company. Moreover, the teasers also reveal that the smartphone will come in Blue colour with gradient, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the back. Going by the name of the smartphone, it is also speculated that the Xiaomi Mi Play will pack some gaming-centric features, in addition to good sound quality, as revealed by the teasers.

In any case, the exact specification sheet and pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Play will be out on December 24 when the company will hold an event for its launch in the Chinese market. It is not clear if the device will make its way to the markets outside China as of now. However, it is likely that the Xiaomi Play could be debuted in other markets including India as the company’s top-end gaming phone Black Shark is exclusive to China only.