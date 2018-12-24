Xiaomi Mi Play with 5.84-inch ‘waterdrop’ notch display launched: free 10GB monthly data on offer

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 4:34 PM

Xiaomi Mi Play has a dual camera setup at the back - one with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and one with a 2-megapixel sensor

Xiaomi Mi Play has been launched in China

Mi Play, Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a ‘waterdrop’ notch, has been launched in China. Touted as a gaming smartphone going by its name, the Xiaomi Mi Play comes with a MediaTek processor, on top of specifications such as 5.84-inch display and dual cameras on the rear. Xiaomi has bundled the Mi Play with 10GB of data free of charge for 12 months.

Xiaomi Mi Play is priced at 1,099 yuan (roughly Rs 11,100) in China. There is just a single variant that comes Black, Dream Blue, and Twilight Gold. The sale starts December 25 via offline stores in China. There is no word on when the Mi Play will be available to the markets outside China.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Play comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on the display, the first time ever on a Xiaomi smartphone. It supports dual SIM cards and is powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Mi Play has a dual camera setup at the back – one with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and one with a 2-megapixel sensor, equipped by an LED flash. There is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone has a 3000mAh battery fueling the internals. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear of the smartphone.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi Mi Play with 5.84-inch ‘waterdrop’ notch display launched: free 10GB monthly data on offer
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition