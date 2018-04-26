Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 18:9 display could launch soon

Mi Pad 4 is said to bear a 13-megapixel OmniVision camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel OmniVision shooter on the front

Xiaomi seems to be unstoppable this year as it has already launched over 5 products within the first half of this year. The company is looking to expand its portfolio further with a new tablet. As per a new report, Xiaomi could be working on a new Mi Pad model that will be the successor to the Mi Pad 3. Xiaomi is also said to launch the Mi Pad 4 soon.

According to a report by XDA Developers that got a hold of MIUI firmware files, Xiaomi could be working on a new tablet as the files mention the configuration for a device that is a ‘pad’, not a phone. Further, the properties spotted in the firmware files mention ‘tablet’ for the apps in tablet interface. The screen resolution obtained from the files show a 320p display, which is usually a lower resolution than the ones found in phones.

Moreover, the files have revealed that the new device will pack a 6000mAh battery, as well as an 18:9 LCD display. If this is anything to believe, this new mysterious ‘pad’ could be the Mi Pad 4, in addition to being a first-of-its-kind tablet with 18:9 display. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi was last year reported to be working on a successor to the Mi Pad 3, dubbed Mi Pad 4.

Other specification details are scarce such as the RAM and storage information. However, the files show that the Mi Pad 4 will come with microSD card support for expandable storage. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. For the cameras, the Mi Pad 4 is said to bear a 13-megapixel OmniVision camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel OmniVision shooter on the front. While there won’t be support for 4K videos, the portrait mode (Bokeh) is expected on Xiaomi’s new tablet.

The Mi Pad 4 won’t, however, come with support for NFC connectivity. Xiaomi has not given an official word on the new device, so it is advisable that this information with a pinch of salt.