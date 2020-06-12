Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops simplified in 10 quick points

Let’s try and decode Xiaomi ’s first laptop(s) in India in 10 quick points.

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition mark Xiaomi’s foray into India’s laptop market. Both these laptops have a lot in common when it comes to design, even features, but both of them cater to two different target audiences. While the Mi Notebook 14 is an entry-level or budget offering priced below Rs 50,000, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is a slightly more premium affair that’s also priced a bit higher.

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition come in varying configurations but no matter which laptop you pick, you’re going to get a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and 8GB RAM, as standard. You also get the same all-metal body without any branding on the lid across the board. The port selection remains more or less the same too in all the variants. So, what’s different you ask? Let’s try and decode Xiaomi’s first laptop(s) in India in 10 quick points.

1. What is a Mi Notebook 14? What is Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition?

Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition are two different laptop series. The Mi Notebook is the less expensive option, while the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition gets you slightly better specs making it a more premium product. The Horizon Edition also gets a more premium design with a near edge-to-edge display. Both Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition are ultrabooks which means they are thin and light and focus largely on productivity (and content consumption). Both the Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition can also do some gaming.

2. What about the screen size, type, and resolution?

Both the Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition are 14-inch laptops with a 1920x1080p or Full-HD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Both laptops have an anti-glare display with a matte finish and 178-degree viewing angles. The Horizon Edition offers more real estate (91% screen-to-body-ratio) with minimal bezels on all sides. Xiaomi claims bezels on the Horizon Edition are just 3mm on top, and sides. The entry-level Mi Notebook has slightly more bezels and a screen-to-body-ratio of 81.2%.

3. What about the design and build materials?

The Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition are lightweight and have a slim profile. The Horizon Edition is the slimmest (17.15mm) and lightest (1.35g). The body is made of magnesium and aluminum alloy with an additional sandblasted coating on top to avoid corrosion. Unlike other laptops, Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition don’t have any branding on the lid.

The Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition use scissor keys with 1.3mm travel and a sizable (plastic) trackpad that supports gestures — the keys are not backlit though.

4. Do Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition have a webcam?

No, there is no integrated webcam on both these laptops. Xiaomi will bundle a USB Mi Webcam HD in the box that you can attach on top of these laptops to make video calls.

5. What are the different Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition SKUs?

The Mi Notebook 14 will come in three configurations, 1901-FC, 1901-FA, and 1901-DG. The Horizon Edition will come in two configurations, 1904-AR and 1904-AF.

6. What is the difference between Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition SKUs?

All the three models of the Mi Notebook 14 pack the same 10th Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor. They will differ in graphics and storage capacity. The base model (1901-FC) will come with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 256GB SATA SSD, while the top-end model (1901-DG) will come with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 and 512GB SATA SSD. There will also be a model (1901-FA) with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 512GB SATA SSD.

The Horizon Edition comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake 10510U processor paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX350 graphics and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD (user upgradable). The base Horizon Edition model uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Comet Lake 10210U processor paired with SATA SSD (512GB).

7. What about the RAM and can you upgrade it?

The Mi Notebook 14 comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM as standard. This is soldered which means you can’t upgrade it.

8. What about the connectivity ports?

Connectivity options on the top-end Horizon Edition include 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, Type-C, HDMI, and headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The base model lacks a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options on the entry-level Mi Notebook 14 include 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, HDMI, and headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

9. What about battery life?

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition come with a 46Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of usage. There is also fast charging.

10. Do Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition show ads?

Xiaomi’s laptops run Windows software as is, but there are a couple of pre-installed Xiaomi apps, Mi Blaze Unlock (to fast unlock the laptop with a paired Mi Band) and Mi Quickshare (to wirelessly transfer files using an Android phone). There are no ads on the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition.

Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition India prices

While the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 is priced at Rs 54,999, the version with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 will cost Rs 59,999.

The base model of the Mi Notebook 14 with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 256GB SATA SSD is priced at Rs 41,999 while the top-end model with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 and 512GB SATA SSD will cost Rs 47,999. The model with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and 512GB SATA SSD is priced at Rs 44,999.