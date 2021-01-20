  • MORE MARKET STATS

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India with 10th Gen Intel Core processor, integrated webcam: specs, price and other details

By: |
January 20, 2021 4:16 PM

The new Mi laptop comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U comet lake processor and an integrated 720p HD webcam built-in.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) 5Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in Indian market

Xiaomi has launched a brand new laptop in India, the Mi Notebook 14 (IC). This is in extension to the company’s existing Mi Notebook 14 lineup that made its India debut last year. The new laptop comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U comet lake processor and an integrated 720p HD webcam built-in. The laptop has a battery backup of 10 hours.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has been priced at Rs 43,999. Buyers can book the device available only in silver colour through Mi.com/in. Axis Bank card holders can avail 10 per cent instant discount on booking from Mi website. It will be also available via Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail partners.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) specifications

The laptop from Xiaomi is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor. It runs Windows 10 Home Edition Operating System. Coming with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and users can upgrade it to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics as well.

The screen is a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) anti-glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio. Users get 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree wide-viewing angle. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) are Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with one HDMI port, one mic/audio jack combo, two USB Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port and one DC jack. Its 46Whr battery claims to give a battery life of 10 hours with a single charge. It further comes with a 65W fast charger that can charge your laptop up to 50 per cent in just over 35 minutes. In other features, the 323x228x17.95mm laptop weighing 1.5 kg also has integrated 2W speakers and a 720p webcam. The laptop has a scissor mechanism keyboard with 1.3mm key travel.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said the laptop has been built keeping in mind the requirements of students and working professionals.

