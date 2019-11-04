Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with ‘world’s first’ 108-megapixel penta-cameras to launch this week

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is set to launch on November 6

Xiaomi has announced its Mi Note 10 will debut on November 6 at an event in Madrid, Spain. The Mi Note 10 is likely the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro that will come with the ‘world’s first’ 108-megapixel camera. As per the teasers, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will sport a penta-camera setup at the back, including a 108-megapixel sensor that has been manufactured in partnership with Samsung. The China version of the smartphone – Mi CC9 Pro – is set to be launched on November 5.

Going by the teasers shared by Xiaomi on Twitter, the Mi Note 10 will be launched at an event in Madrid, Spain scheduled for 11.30 am GMT, which is 4 pm IST, on November 6. The Spain launch is one day after the China launch. A launch in Poland will follow the Madrid launch and will happen on November 14. For now, it is not clear whether the Mi Note 10 will make it to the Indian markets.

Introducing the lineup of #MiNote10 Penta Camera! How would you name this powerful camera team? Let us hear your creatives! #DareToDiscover with #MiNote10 pic.twitter.com/JH9FBrCwwW — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 31, 2019

Previously, Xiaomi teased the camera prowess of the Mi Note 10 in multiple tweets. One of the teasers talks about the zoom capability of the 108-megapixel penta-camera setup on the Mi Note 10. The camera will offer 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. One of the teasers also mentions individual cameras with their sensors. Apart from the 108-megapixel camera, there will be a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel depth-sensing camera, a 5-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As for the selfie camera, there is no information given in the teasers. However, since the details of rear camera setup on Mi Note 10 resemble that of the Mi CC9 Pro, it is likely the former will sport a 32-megapixel front camera. Similarly, the specifications of the Mi Note 10 will be the same as Mi CC9 Pro’s – a Snapdragon 730G processor and a 5260mAh battery. A listing of the smartphone on China’s TENAA certification website hints at a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display and three RAM/ storage variants – 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.