Xiaomi Mi Music, Mi Video with online streaming feature launched in India

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of new and refreshed Mi Music and Mi Video apps in India. The company has partnered a host of platforms to offer their content via both the apps to the users. The new Mi Music app is now available to download starting today while the Mi Video will roll out to the users from next week.

Among the partners that will offer their audio and video content via Mi Music and Mi Video apps are SonyLIV, Hungama Play, Voot, AltBalaji, Zee5, Viu, TVF, and more. Hungama Play will offer the exclusive music streaming service in Mi Music app to the users, as well as videos in the Mi Video app alongside the above video creators.

The Mi Music users can listen to a catalogue of over 10 million ‘freemium’ songs, which are free of cost, through Hungama. However, should the user require to download the song, there will be subscription plans available starting Rs 99 for a month and going up to Rs 899 for a year – upgrading the user to Hungama Pro membership.

Xiaomi is also offering Dynamic Lyrics feature to the users wherein the users can see lyrics of the song as it plays. Xiaomi says that it is aimed at offering the users to sing karaoke along with the song. The lyrics can be scrolled up and down to read them entirely.

The Mi Video app, on the other hand, will now offer video suggestions from the partners. The app now supports Chromecast by just the tap on the icon. The app can also play local video files in a range of formats including MKV, MP4, MOV, MKA, MPEG, AVI, and M2TS. There are options to choose multiple subtitle files as well as audio tracks while playing the video. The subtitles can also be customised to choose the preferred font, colour, and style while playing a video. The Mi Video app offers Picture-in-Picture mode, as well.