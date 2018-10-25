Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has massive 10GB RAM, slider selfie camera: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has been launched

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Mix 3, the company’s third device for the Mi Mix line that is known for its full-screen display. While the display on Mi Mix 3 remains to cover about 93.4 per cent area of the screen, the major change has been made to the front camera. Unlike the camera mounted on the bottom of the fascia, Xiaomi has housed the front camera in a module that stays inside the top part of the device unless it’s manually slid up.

While the sliding camera mechanisms aren’t new in the industry, Xiaomi has rather taken a different approach to how it works on Mi Mix 3. Unlike the camera sliders on Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex, the camera mechanism on Mi Mix 3 isn’t motorised and requires manual sliding, much like how slider phones work. The Xiaomi Mi Mix range has stayed away from the display notch and the third model is no different.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 per cent. The bezels have been trimmed down, as well. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with up to massive 10GB of RAM. This is by far Xiaomi’s most spacious smartphone RAM-wise. It runs Android Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is also the company’s first 5G smartphone – it will be launched in Europe next year in line with the 5G rollout.

There are two AI-powered cameras on both rear and front sides of Mi Mix 3 – a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The wide-angle lens has the Sony IMX363 sensor while the telephoto lens has the Samsung S5K3M3+ sensor. There is a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor on the front camera that resides on a manually-operated slider.

A rather conventional approach to how the camera mechanism works will give the users something to play with, said CEO Lei Jun at the launch event. The camera slider can also be customised to perform certain actions such as opening app drawer, taking a selfie, making a call. The sliding movement is accompanied by a sound that can be customised. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes with a 3850mAh battery that supports 10W Qi wireless charging.

For the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a tag of 3,299 yuan (roughly Rs 35,000) for the base variant and goes all the way up to 3,999 yuan (approximately Rs 42,000) for the top-end model. There’s also one ‘Palace Museum’ special edition of Mi Mix 3 that comes with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at 4,999 yuan (roughly Rs 52,700). The colour options include Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Jade Green. The availability of the Mi Mix 3 is limited to China as of now, however, the company will likely release it in Indian, as well as other markets.