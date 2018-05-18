Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets permanent price cut

2018 is undoubtedly the year of notches and bezel-less screens. And keeping up with this trend is a company called Xiaomi. However, it was last year in September when the company unveiled the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. The smartphone came with a price tag of Rs 34,999, however, over time, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has seen a price cut. And recently the smartphone shed a considerable amount which makes it one of the most attractive smartphones of 2018.

With the latest price cut, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is now available for Rs. 29,999. However, such a price drop is available if you buy the smartphone from Mi.com, Mi Home, and official partners such as Flipkart. With this price cut, the smartphone is available with a total discount of Rs 6,000.

This is not the first instance when Xiaomi slashed the prices of its flagship. It was back in January when the price of the smartphone was dropped by Rs 3,000. Then, it was available for Rs 32,999. With this recent price cut, the smartphone has been one of the most competitive devices given the price point.

As for the specifications on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the smartphone is a dual-SIM (Nano) device which that runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. On the front, the device has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets its power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which is paired up with 6GB RAM. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 sports a 12MP camera with a fixed f/2.0 aperture. The camera has features such as facial recognition. There is a front-facing camera which is a 5MP sensor.

The variant that is sold in India, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, is poised with 128GB of storage which cannot be expanded. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 runs on a 3400mAh battery and weighs 185 grams.