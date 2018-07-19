Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with massive 6.9-inch display, 5500mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has finally been launched

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has officially been launched at an event in China today. The Mi Max 3 is the successor to the Mi Max 2 that was announced last year and it comes with bumped up specifications and features. The smartphone was in the rumour mill for a long time where almost all its specifications were revealed. However later, Xiaomi officially began teasing the phone by announcing its specifications and features to build the hype. So there were only the pricing and availability of the smartphone that remained a mystery, until today’s unveiling.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Price

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price has been set at 1,699 yuan (roughly Rs 17,300) for the base variant featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage while the top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 20,500). The smartphone comes in Dark Blue, Dream Gold, and Meteorite Black colours. The handset will start shipping in China starting July 20 while the pre-orders are live now.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs MIUI custom skin based on Android Oreo. It packs a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ display without a notch on the top. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage options, with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

For photography, the Mi Max 3 sports a dual setup comprising a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the Mi Max 3 has an 8-megapixel camera that supports facial scanning along with a soft selfie light. The cameras are powered by Artificial Intelligence. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is backed by a 5500mAh battery under the hood along with Quick Charge 3.0 technology for fast charging. The handset includes connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 measures 176.15×87.4×7.99mm and weighs 221 grams.