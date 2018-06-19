Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with iris scanner, massive 5400mAh battery spotted ahead of its July launch

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was earlier expected to launch alongside the Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi Max 3, the 3rd generation phone in the Mi Max family, has already been confirmed to launch sometime in July this year. There have been reports previously pointing out the specifications and design of the phone. However, the phone has, for the first time, been spotted on a certification website, which is suggestive of its imminent launch. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been rumoured to come with fast, as well as, wireless charging, an iris scanner, and support for dual microSD cards.

According to the listing spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, the Mi Max 3 has three model numbers – M1804E4C, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A – indicating at least three (or just one) variants differing on the basis on RAM and internal storage. The listing says that there will be three RAM models – 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB – while the storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is listed with a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo, a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2160 pixel resolution, and a 5400mAh battery.

Further, the listing shows the device to come with a dual camera setup on the rear – 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. There will be an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. However, there is no image available in the listing to back the specifications provided, as well as to tell if the cameras will be vertically aligned or horizontally. Previously leaked rumours have suggested the Mi Max 3 will come with Omnivision 2281 iris scanner, support for two microSD card slots, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was earlier expected to launch alongside the Mi 8. However, CEO Lei Jun refuted the reports by confirming that the Mi Max 3 won’t be launched anytime until July. While he did not exactly share the launch date of Mi Max 3, we can expect the successor to the Mi Max 2 to debut next month.