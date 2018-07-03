Xiaomi Mi Max 3 launch imminent as CEO Lei Jun shares image of its retail box

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to house a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 (Source: Lei Jun/ Weibo)

Ahead of its planned launch sometime this month, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 image has surfaced online, however, this time straight from the horse’s mouth. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared an image on social media of what seems like the retail box of the Mi Max 3. While the company is yet to officially announce a launch date for the successor to the Mi Max 2, Jun’s previous confirmation on its launch in July on top of this image strongly indicates that Xiaomi Mi Max 3 debut is imminent.

Posted on his Weibo account, Jun gathered a thousand eyeballs when he shared the first image that is meant to build some hype around the Mi Max 3 ahead of its imminent launch. The image contains the retail box with a ‘Max 3’ moniker imprinted on the top surface. While this does confirm that the sequel to the Mi Max 2 is just around the corner, it does not, however, share any other details about the Mi Max 3. But, thanks to the previously spotted listing on China’s TENAA certification website, we have pretty much the idea of what Mi Max 3 is likely to pack inside.

As per the listing, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to house a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, surprisingly without a notch on the top. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, however, some other reports have suggested there could be a Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is expected to pack 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM options along with 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options, along with support for microSD card for expandability.

Apart from this, the Mi Max 3 is also expected to sport a vertically aligned dual camera setup that will have at least 12-megapixel sensor. Of the three variants, one will have a 5-megapixel camera on the front while the other two are said to sport 8-megapixel sensor. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is likely to be fueled by a large 5400mAh battery under the hood.