Xiaomi Mi Max 3 launch date revealed; here’s when this 5000mAh battery phone will be out

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 finally has a launch date. The company will take the wraps off the much-awaited sequel to the last year’s Mi Max 2 on July 19. The smartphone has been in the rumour mill for a while and Xiaomi’s global spokesperson has just made the official announcement on Twitter that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is indeed launching on July 19.

Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung took to Twitter to make the formal announcement. Sung wrote – “Mi Fans, something BIG is coming! Big screen, bigger battery. Mi Max 3 is launching next Thursday on July 19. Help us spread the good news!” This puts an end to the anticipation on the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. The teaser image accompanying the tweet shows a phablet-sized display without any notch, suggesting a larger display, which has been reported to measure 6.9-inch in size.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 launch event will begin at 7:30 pm CST, which translates to 5 pm IST on July 19. The event will be held in China.

Previous rumours have suggested that Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display without a notch on the top. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM options. The internal storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB variants. The smartphone is likely to come with a dual camera setup on the rear, comprising of at least a 12-megapixel sensor. There will be two options for 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors on the front side. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will pack a 5000mAh battery under the hood.