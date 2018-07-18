Xiaomi Mi Max 3 key specifications, price revealed ahead of July 19 launch

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will continue the legacy of Mi Max smartphones to pack huge long-lasting batteries

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is set to launch on July 19, but the company doesn’t seem to miss an opportunity to build the hype ahead of the unveiling. Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin has posted an image on its Weibo account, touting the specifications, features, and the entire look of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

In a post on Weibo, Bin revealed what the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 would look like from the front. The mobile display also shows all the key specifications of the smartphone. According to the image, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will pack a 6.9-inch display, likely with a full-HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage options.

There will be a dual camera setup on the Mi Max 3’s rear comprising a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Additionally, there will be an 8-megapixel camera on the front powered by AI. This set of specifications officially revealed by Bin ahead of the Mi Max 3 corroborate what has previously been leaked in a multitude of reports.

While the key specifications of Mi Max 3 are known, the availability of the smartphone still remains the mystery. However, its pricing has been hinted by Bin along with the teaser. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 could be priced anywhere between 1,099 and 1,999 yuan, as per the image that has the second digit missing from the number. If the predecessor Mi Max 2 price is to be believed, the Mi Max 3 could be priced around 1,999 yuan. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will come in three colours – Black, Blue, and Gold.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will continue the legacy of Mi Max smartphones to pack huge long-lasting batteries. It will come with a 5500mAh battery under the hood, which will give the phone juice to power its 6.9-inch display. The handset will support Quick Charge 3.0 technology for fast charging.

With almost everything revealed, Xiaomi will officially announce the exact pricing and availability details of the Mi Max 3. The event is scheduled for tomorrow, July 19 at 10 am CST (7:30 am IST).