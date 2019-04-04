Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale 2019: The best offers & deals on Redmi, Poco, Mi TV, and more

Xiaomi Mi Fan sale is live now

Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale is back and many popular smartphones including the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro are up for grabs. The sale began Thursday, April 4 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.in and will conclude on April 6. Mi Fan Sale also sees the availability of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones each day at 12 pm.

Cash back of 5 per cent up to Rs 500 is applicable on the transactions made by HDFC bank cards on both EMI and non-EMI payments.

Those who make the payment via Xiaomi’s recently-launched Mi Pay app will stand a chance to win Redmi Note 7 and Mi TVs, the website mentions.

The biggest highlight of each version of Mi Fan Sale is the ₹1 Flash Sale that kicks off an onrush of limited-period discount on popular smartphones and other accessories. Xiaomi lets buyers pick one product of their choice for ₹1. The ₹1 Flash Sales begin at 2 pm each day during the three-day sale.

We prowled the Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale offers available on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.in to find the best ones. The list only has the offers available at the time of press.

Redmi Note 6 Pro – Xiaomi recently slashed the price of Redmi Note 6 Pro and it’s now selling it at a starting price of Rs 10,999, as opposed to the Rs 13,999 price. It’s the pricing for the 4GB RAM version while the 6GB RAM model is available at Rs 13,999 in the sale.

Redmi 6 Pro – A discount of Rs 3,500 is applicable on both the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants. The former is priced at Rs 7,999 while the latter can be bought at Rs 9,999 for all the colour models.

Poco F1 – The only upper mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 processor is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 under the sale. It was launched at Rs 20,999 onwards last year. But you can get an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

Redmi Y2 – The Redmi Y2 is down to Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage models, respectively.

Mi A2 – The Android One smartphone that was launched last year as the sequel to the Mi A1. It is available at Rs 11,999 for the base variant. Notably, the smartphone got a price cut in January as a part of the celebratory offerings on the company’s fifth birthday in India.

There are discounts on a range of smartphones including Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and more.

There is a lot of non-mobile products available in the Mi Fan Sale. The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale is selling for Rs 1,499. The Mi Band HRX Edition can be grabbed for Rs 999. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 can be bought at Rs 1,599. You can buy the Mi Earphones at Rs 599. The chargers and cables are up for grabs at Rs 149. The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch is selling for Rs 45,999 under the sale.