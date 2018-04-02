Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 5 Pro and chance to win Mi Max 2S – What gadget lovers must know

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi will be hosting Mi Fan Fest on April 5 and 6 during which the company will be offering lucrative deals on smartphone, tablets, LED TVs. (Mi Website)

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi will be hosting Mi Fan Fest on April 5 and 6 during which the company will be offering lucrative deals on smartphone, tablets, LED TVs. It is to be noted that the offers will be available during a limited time and can be accessed through their website Mi.com. Mi will also put on discounted sale its customised Mi LED Smart TVs, Mi Band HRX edition, Redmi Y1 Lite and many more and the company will give away free Mi Earphones with Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi has also partnered with musical.ly creating a chance for users to win its latest Mi Max 2S smartphone from March 1 to April 6, 2018.

Xiaomi with the Mi Fan Fest has started a new system. The company has not disclosed what kind of discounts it will put on offer but the user can like the products and the system will unlock the discount offer on that product. A special segment of combo offers is also available where a user can team up with another to use coupons and get more discounts, this feature will be available from 12 pm on April 2. The company has also kept provisions open where a user can invite friends to get more discounts.

The Mi Mix 2S will be available in India at a price of Rs 34,000. The phone was unveiled in China and is still not available in India. Mi Fan Fest will officially launch the product in the country. The phone comes in two variants – 32GB and 64GB of storage. The other models of the Mi Mix 2S include a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 37,000 and highest model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 41,500. The smartphone is available in Ceramic White, Black colour options.