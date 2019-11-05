Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta-cameras goes official: Price, specifications

The Mi CC9 Pro is the latest smartphone to join Xiaomi’s family

Xiaomi finally launched its 108-megapixel camera smartphone at an event in China on Tuesday. Called the Mi CC9 Pro, the smartphone touts 50x digital zooming capabilities, besides an AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 730G processor. The Mi CC9 Pro has been launched in China but its global variant, dubbed Mi Note 10, will debut on Wednesday, November 6 at an event in Madrid, Spain. Xiaomi also announced the launch of its first smartwatch called the Mi Watch, alongside two new smart TV ranges, the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro.

The Mi CC9 Pro will likely be the testimony to Xiaomi’s efforts into making smartphone cameras on par with the conventional DSLR cameras. Even Samsung is bullish about the same idea, which is why the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor comes from Samsung. It comes with an aperture of f/1.69 and OIS to offer more than regular clarity in photographs. A premium version of the smartphone has an 8P lens. The smartphone has four other cameras at the back, but more on that later.

In China, the Mi CC9 Pro comes in a 6GB/128GB model, priced at 2,799 yuan (roughly Rs 28,000) and an 8GB/128GB model, costing 3,099 yuan (approximately Rs 31,000). The premium version of Mi CC9 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 3,499 yuan (roughly Rs 35,000). Its colour variants include Dark Night Phantom, Ice and Snow Aurora, and Magical Green. While the smartphone will go on sale starting November 11 in China, its global launch is set for November 6.

Coming to the rest of the Mi CC9 Pro specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a water drop-style notch. The display equips a fingerprint sensor underneath. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor under the hood. Fuelling the smartphone is a 5260mAh battery with 30W fast charging via the bundled charger. It comes running MIUI 11, which was recently unveiled for a range of Xiaomi smartphones.

Mi CC9 Pro has a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a field of view of 117 degrees, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with up 50x digital zoom. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. The selfie camera, residing inside the display notch, is a 32-megapixel snapper. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage with no expandability. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone as well.