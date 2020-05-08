Xiaomi Mi Box 4K launched in India to take on Amazon Fire TV Stick; here are all details

Xiaomi ’s Mi Box 4K runs Android TV.

Xiaomi forayed into India’s smart set-top-box or streaming market on Friday with the launch of the Mi Box 4K. The Mi Box 4K was launched in India on Friday alongside the Mi 10 flagship phone and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Xiaomi says the Mi Box 4K has been designed to turn any regular feature TV into a smart TV, sort of like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is its direct competitor. But then, Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K runs Android TV, which also means it’s the only viable option for those looking for Google software in India.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K India price

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Box 4K in India at a highly “aggressive” price of Rs 3,499. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in contrast sells for Rs 5,999 in India, while a 1080p version of the same device is available for Rs 3,999. Clearly, Xiaomi’s pricing undercuts Amazon’s while bringing a lot of similar functionality including a voice remote to the table.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K India availability

The Mi Box 4K will be available for buying in India from May 11 starting at 12PM (noon) from Mi.com and Flipkart e-commerce websites, as well as from Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and Mi Studio stores.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K specs and features

The biggest highlight of the Mi Box 4K, apart from the fact that it can turn any TV (with HDMI support) into a smart TV that’s capable of running latest OTT apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix as well as some games from the Google Play Store, is its ease of use. Xiaomi is really touting how the whole setup is simply a three step process — attach the Mi Box 4K to your TV, connect the device to the Internet via Wi-Fi (there’s no ethernet port), and start streaming.

As the name suggests, the Mi Box 4K is capable of streaming native 4K Ultra-HD content from OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. There’s also support for HDR 10 playback. Plus, Xiaomi says the Mi Box 4K is capable of dynamically adjusting to all types of TV screens, HD, FHD, UHD, to supposedly offer the best experience across resolutions. The Mi Box 4K also supports Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0.

As opposed to its Mi smart TVs, the Mi Box 4K is based simply on Android TV version 9.0 which means there’s no PatchWall here. It supports all the major OTT apps, ranging from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video to Disney+ Hotstar, plus locals like Docubay, Epic, HoiChoi, and Shemaroo. The Mi Box 4K can also let you play 5,000+ apps and games from the Google Play Store though it isn’t clear if you can pair it with third-party game pads. The Mi Box 4K also comes with Chromecast built-in and you can also use voice commands, including firing up the Google Assistant, through the bundled remote.

Much like its Mi TVs, the Mi Box 4K also supports Google’s Data Saver functionality that’s claimed to “allow upto three times more content streaming, along with data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an Internet connection.”

In terms of coe hardware, the Mi Box 4K packs a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU which is paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, and 3.5mm digital out.