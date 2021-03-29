Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launched with “full-screen” AMOLED display, SpO2 tracking and up to 14-day battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 6 in China (and global markets) on Monday. The Mi Band 6 has a larger “full-screen” AMOLED display while retaining its predecessor’s 14-day battery life promise. There are new fitness smarts too including blood oxygen level or SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and more workout modes, making the Mi Band 6 quite a comprehensive update over the Mi Band 5.

Its main highlight is of course the 1.56-inch colour OLED display that stretches all the way to the edges resulting in an almost 50 percent bump in screen real estate. The screen has a resolution of 152×486 pixels and can cap 450 nits. The top of that screen is also protected by 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. You can customize the display with plenty of watch faces, including animated ones similar to the Mi Band 5.

The Mi Band 6 has a six-axis accelerometer and it can also monitor your heart rate and sleep quality index in addition to recognizing your swimming strokes — the band is 5ATM-certified which makes it swim-proof. It can monitor your blood oxygen level. It also supports 0 professional modes. A Personal Activity Intelligence score meanwhile can give you insights into your workouts.

Just like with the previous model, this one also gets an NFC option to allow digital payments. Microphone comes as standard in both models.

The Mi Band 6 standard edition boasts of up to 20-day battery life while the NFC variant is claimed to offer 14-day battery life on single charge. Like the Mi Band 5, the Mi Band 6 also charges through a magnetic dock so you don’t need to take off the band to charge the device.

In China, the Mi Band 6 will cost CNY 230 for the standard edition while the NFC edition will sell for CNY 280. The Mi Band has historically almost always made its way to India so the Mi Band 6 is also likely to arrive here soon enough.

