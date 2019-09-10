Xiaomi Mi Band 4 set to launch in India on September 17

Mi Band 4 will be announced in India this month

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is coming to India on September 17, Manu Kumar Jain announced on Twitter. The fourth edition of one of the most affordable fitness bands was launched in China earlier this year and has since been in a high demand by Indian Mi fans. A lot of features have been improved on the Mi Band 4 over its prequel, such as a colour AMOLED display, support for voice commands, and better step counting. Besides, Xiaomi will also be launching a new Mi 65-inch TV model with a 4K HDR display panel.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India Launch Date and Price

It is expected that Xiaomi will host an event on September 17 to launch the Mi Band 4. However, it could also be a launch very similar to previous soft launches Xiaomi has conducted. The India pricing for the Mi Band 4, which will be announced on September 17, is expected to be in line with what it costs in China. There are two variants of the Mi Band 4 – a standard edition priced at 169 yuan, which is roughly Rs 1,700, and the NFC-enabled edition that costs 229 yuan (approximately Rs 2,300).

Amazon India has already dedicated a page ahead of the Mi Band 4 launch.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Specifications

The Mi Band 4 brings a lot of upgrades over the Mi Band 3, which currently retails in India at Rs 1,999. There is also an HRX Edition, which could also come to the Mi Band 4 but we are not sure at the moment. Specifications-wise, the Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 120×240 pixels, protected by a 2.5D glass. There are interchangeable straps that are available for the band as well. It comes with a pedometer, a microphone, six-axis accelerometer, and NFC (in a separate variant).

Mi Band 4 can also display QR codes to facilitate digital transactions, however, its utility in India will be tweaked around Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a part of the Mi Pay app, which was launched here earlier this year.