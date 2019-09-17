Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with ‘unlimited’ watch faces, 20-day battery launched in India

Mi Band 4 has been officially launched in India at the Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living’ event on Tuesday. The successor to the Mi Band 3 comes with features such as a bigger AMOLED colour display, enhanced heart rate sensor, watch faces, and more. Mi Band 4 carries the legacy forward of the Mi Band 3 that sold 1.5 million units since the launch, Xiaomi said at the New Delhi event. The company also launched four new Mi TV models alongside, starting at Rs 17,999, Mi Water Purifier, and Mi Smart LED 2.

Mi Band 4 costs Rs 2,299 in India. Its sale will start September 19, 12 am midnight via Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores. The Mi Band 3 will continue to be available, Xiaomi said.

Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display (120×240 pixels) with 2.5D glass protection. It has four new modes such as cycling, walking, pool swimming, and more. The swim tracking mode will identify strokes, measure the distance swam, stroke rate, among other things. The wearable is water-resistant up to 5atm and 50m. Mi Band 4 supports music control when paired with a phone over Bluetooth v5.0 connection. It has a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope inbuilt.

Sleep tracker is also a part of the Mi Band 4 that detects REM and non-REM stages of sleep. There is a heart-rate sensor, which has been optimised for ‘various Indian skin tones.’ There are other standard features on the Mi Band 4 such as alarm clock, reminder. It has a 20-day battery life, claimed Xiaomi while announcing the launch.

Xiaomi has added ‘unlimited’ watch faces to the Mi Band 4 that can be browsed inside the Mi Fit app. Moreover, users will be able to customise watch faces using any photo from the phone gallery with the help of the Mi Fit app. Notifications alerts and call alerts are also intact on the Mi Band 4. The straps can be interchanged with those of Mi Band 3, in addition to the new ones.