Xiaomi Mi Band 3i with 20-day battery life, water resistance launched in India

Mi Band 3i comes with an AMOLED display

Mi Band 3i is the latest fitness band to join Xiaomi’s non-smartphone portfolio in India. Launched a few weeks after the Mi Band 4 was launched, the Mi Band 3i is a toned-down version that is said to be the successor of the Mi Band HRX Edition. The Mi Band 3i costs Rs 1,299 and will go on sale starting November 21 via mi.com.

Xiaomi has a stronghold in India’s wearable market, securing a market share of 39 per cent as of August this year, according to Canalys. Its rivals include Honor, Noise, and Huami that are popular in the sub-Rs 5,000 segment in the wearables market. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 was reported to have sold more than 1 million units in March this year.

Mi Band 3i brings a few upgrades over the Mi Band HRX Edition. There is a monochrome display that measures 0.78-inch. It’s still an AMOLED touchscreen display. The Band 3i has a bumped-up battery of 110mAh capacity, which is claimed to deliver 20 days of usage.

The new fitness band from Xiaomi comes with water resistance up to 5ATM, which is 50 metres in depth for 10 minutes. It’s suitable for wearing while swimming and under the shower. The Mi Band 3i supports notifications from the paired device, although responding to them is not available. There is also the ‘Find Device’ option that helps to find the paired smartphone remotely from the fitness band.

Xiaomi recently launched Mi Air Purifier 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2C, alongside a brand-new Mi Smart Water Purifier to expand its non-mobile family in India. The Chinese company is aggressively working to establish itself as a brand that is no longer only confined to manufacturing smartphones. It has, previously, launched products including a beard trimmer, a backpack, and a pen among others in India, while Xiaomi’s China portfolio even includes an electric scooter.