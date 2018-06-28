Xiaomi Mi Band 3 achieves milestone in under 20 days; now, company is giving away free unit to celebrate the feat

Mi Band 3 was launched on May 31

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 3 in China alongside three new smartphones – Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi 8 SE. The successor to the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 comes with an OLED display, a bigger battery, and an improved design. It went on sale earlier this month in the home country, however, it has already written a success story for itself. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has clocked 1 million shipments within a period of 17 days since its sale.

The announcement was officially made by Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President at Xiaomi, who took to Twitter to share the milestone. “#Xiaomi has shipped over 1 million #MiBand3 in just 17 days since it was launched on 5 June. Thank you all for your constant support,” Xiang wrote. Additionally, to celebrate this achievement, Xiang said that he will be giving away a Mi Band 3 to a lucky commenter on his post.

The Mi Band 3 was launched on May 31 and went on sale on June 5 in China. It is priced at 169 yuan (roughly Rs 1,800). While it has been available only in Black colour initially, two more colour options – Fiery Orange and Deepsea Blue – are now available starting today with an increase of 19.90 yuan in the original pricing.

For the specifications, the Mi Band 3 comes with a heart rate sensor, pedometer, and IP68 rated water resistance. It comes with Bluetooth that will allow it to pair with the phone. While the notifications cannot be seen in detail, the Mi Band 3 shows the previews of them. It can be used to check the calls on the phone and has a clock too. There is a rubber strap available with the Mi Band 3, which the company claims has been tested 2,000 times for buckling on the wrist and removing it, resulting in an intact situation.