Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in India soon, Manu Kumar Jain announces giveaway

Xiaomi Mi A3 is coming to India soon. In a teaser posted on Monday, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, invited his followers to “play a quick game” that involves predicting the launch date of next Android One smartphone in India. The lucky winner gets the said device, Jain said in the teaser video, in addition to asking Google Assistant questions such as “Which was the best Android One smartphone in 2018?”, to which it replied with Xiaomi Mi A2.

Launched in Spain last month, Mi A3 is the third Android smartphone from Xiaomi’s kitty. Its prequel Mi A2 was also launched in August last year and managed to secure a significant position in company’s overall smartphone sales in 2018. Mi A2 was revered for its cameras, aside from the vanilla Android experience that it has to offer under the Android One programme. This also means speedier and regular updates as compared to other members of Xiaomi’s smartphone family that run on MIUI.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched at 249 euros (roughly Rs 19,900) for the base variant with 64GB storage while its 128GB storage model costs 279 euros (roughly Rs 22,200). Its India pricing is likely to be on par. Mi A2 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India.

For specifications, the Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie under the Android One programme. It has a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a notch at the top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and two storage configurations – 64GB and 128GB – both of which are expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The smartphone has three cameras at the back – a 48-megapixel f/1.79 sensor, an 8-megapixel 118-degree wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.79, and finally, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel f/.20 camera.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 gets its juice from a 4030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the bundled charger. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the phone, along with a USB-C port.