Xiaomi could launch triple camera phone in India soon

Xiaomi already has a strong product line when it comes to smartphones in India. The company recently released Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 into the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone market in India. But its Redmi Note 7 Pro has the one with the most bells and whistles, contributing to company’s soaring growth. All the latest phones have a maximum of dual cameras in India but Xiaomi may finally be bringing a triple camera phone. Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new smartphone with three cameras in India without giving away any key information.

In a teaser, posted on MIUI forum as a contest image, Xiaomi may be hinting at a new smartphone with three cameras. It could be the Mi 9 or Mi 9 SE that has a triple camera setup but Manu Kumar Jain may have something to make us second guess the device. Jain recently posted a photo of him with Qualcomm and Qualcomm India officials, accompanied with an announcement on what Xiaomi is planning next for India. The caption read – “Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon!”

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx family includes Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G. If Jain is alluding to one of these processors, then there is indeed a new Xiaomi phone in the offing. Now, rumours are rife that Xiaomi is working on Mi A3, its third Android One phone, that will sport three cameras and a Snapdragon 7xx processor. This leaves us with either a Mi A3 with triple cameras and Snapdragon 730 (or Snapdragon 730G) processor or some entirely new phone Xiaomi could be discreetly working on.

Alternatively, it could also be a new variant of the Mi 9 SE, provided Mi 9 rocks a Snapdragon 855 processor. Mi fans have continuously asked Xiaomi to bring back the Mi series to India, which might result in a new Snapdragon 730 model for Mi 9 SE. But this seems dicey considering Xiaomi stopped releasing Mi flagship phones in India after Mi 5.