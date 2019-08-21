Xiaomi Mi A3 arrives late to Snapdragon 665 club, bets high on Android One

Xiaomi Mi A3 is the third Android One smartphone from the company’s stable to have launched in India at a New Delhi event on Wednesday. The Mi A3 packs stock Android 9 Pie, which is lighter than Xiaomi’s feature-loaded MIUI, that is promised to receive regular and speedy updates under the Android One programme. It is also the second Snapdragon 665-powered smartphone to have debuted in India, the first one being the Realme 5, which was unveiled on Tuesday earlier this week.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 starts at Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage) in India, which is Rs 3,000 more than the Realme 5, if we measure both up in terms of processor. Realme 5 undercuts the Mi A3 in the processor department but the latter has quite a few things up its sleeve, but more on that later.

There is one other variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 15,999. The colour options of the Mi A3 include Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Gray. The sale starts at 12 pm on August 23 via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across India. Other offline stores will sell the Mi A3 ‘soon’. There are a bunch of offers – Rs 750 cashback on HDFC bank credit cards, additional Rs 250 off on exchange, and double data and voice calling benefits from Airtel for its Rs 249 recharge.

Jumping back to what Mi A3 brings to the table, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB RAM and storage configurations. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

As for the cameras, the Mi A3 comes with three sensors at the back – a 48-megapixel f/1.79 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with Xiaomi’s AI Beauty features. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is backed by a 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi is betting big on the Mi A3, if the history of the smartphone’s prequels in anything to go by. The Xiaomi Mi A1 and Mi A2 have been successful in India; their sales constituted a major chunk in overall sales for the subsequent quarter from the release date. Realme, on the other hand, is bullishly providing specifications in its smartphones at prices that are drastically lower than Xiaomi’s. With its strategy to undercut major rivals, the primary one of which is Xiaomi, Realme has managed to reach the second spot in the online smartphone market of India.