Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One phone launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi wrapped up the launch of its flagship Redmi devices – Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 – in India. In the meantime, it announced the successor of its hit Android One smartphone series – the Mi A3. Launched in Spain, the Mi A3 is the third smartphone from the Xiaomi’s kitty that runs Android One, offering a vanilla Android experience. Essentially, it is a global variant of the Mi CC9e that was launched in China recently.

The Mi A3 is priced at 249 euros, which is roughly Rs 19,000. The smartphone is highly likely to come to India, given the launches of previous models – the Mi A1 and Mi A2. There is no information on when that’s going to happen but we can expect a close timeline.

For the specifications, the Mi A3 has a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. The storage can be expanded via microSD card. There are three cameras on the phone – 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

Xiaomi Mi A3 has a USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack among others. The smartphone is backed by a 4030mAh battery under the hood.