Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One phone launch in India set for August 21

Xiaomi’s Android One phone, Mi A3 will be launched in India on August 21, the company has confirmed. Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the next week’s event, in addition to putting up banners on its website, hinting at the Mi A3 launch. Earlier this week on Monday, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain invited Mi Fans to participate in a ‘quick game’ to win the upcoming device via a tweet. Jain can also be seen holding the Mi A3 in his hands while interacting with Google Assistant on the phone.

Mi A3 was launched in Spain last month as the third device to Xiaomi’s Android One phone family. Android One means your smartphone will get speedy and regular updates as and when they are released by Google, which is not the case with custom skins such as Xiaomi’s MIUI. The Android One phones also offer vanilla experience as they lack customisations made by the OEM.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi A3 costs 249 euros (roughly Rs 19,900) for the base variant with 64GB storage while its 128GB storage model costs 279 euros (roughly Rs 22,200). Its prequel Mi A2 was launched in India at Rs 16,999 last year in August.

Xiaomi Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a water drop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and two storage options. The storage can be expanded via microSD card. There are three cameras at the back of the smartphone – a 48-megapixel main sensor with an aperture of f/1.79, an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/1.79 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Mi A3 puts a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.