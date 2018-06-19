Xiaomi Mi A2 spotted online, could be company’s next Android One phone: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 is also expected to launch in India alongside other countries

Xiaomi Mi A2, which is the successor to last year’s Mi A1 Android One phone and a rebranded version of the Mi 6X for markets outside China, has been long-rumoured to debut soon. While there have been previous leaks suggesting the specifications and design of the smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has now been listed on a retail website of Switzerland, giving us a look into what the device looks like and packs inside clearer than before.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price

According to the listing on a Swiss electronics portal Digitec, the Xiaomi Mi A2 can be seen in three colour variants – Black, Blue, and Gold. Moreover, the pricing of the smartphone has also been leaked. The 32GB storage variant has been priced at 289 Swiss Franc (roughly Rs. 19,800), the 64GB variant is listed at 329 Swiss Franc (roughly Rs. 22,500), and the top-end 128GB storage model bears a price tag of 369 Swiss Franc (roughly Rs. 25,200).

The pricing revealed by the listing suggests that the Mi A2 will be positioned in the mid-budget segment and will take on the rivals Oppo, Vivo, and Asus that have amassed this price bracket in India. However, if we compare it with its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi A2 could be significantly costlier in India when it launches. The Xiaomi Mi A1 – the predecessor to the Mi A2 – was launched in India last year as the company’s first smartphone with Android One programme. The company ditched its highly customised MIUI for a nearly stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is also expected to launch in India alongside other countries. For the specifications, the smartphone can be seen based on the Android One programme. The smartphone is listed to have a 5.99-inch full-HD+ with 1080×2160 pixel resolution. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

As for the cameras, the Xiaomi Mi A2 can be seen bearing a dual camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor as the primary one. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Apart from this, a 3010mAh battery is listed on the website that will come with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mi A2 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.