Xiaomi Mi A2 sale today at mi.com: Price in India, features and specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 sale: The third Xiaomi Mi A 2 sale in India will be held on August 30 at 12 Noon.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sale: The third Xiaomi Mi A 2 sale in India will be held on August 30 at 12 Noon, giving buyers a chance to grab the new smartphone priced at Rs 16,999. The phone comes with stock Android software, 3,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4+ fast-charging, and dual rear camera setup. The company will only put the 64GB, 4GB RAM variant on sale. However, apart from it, the affordable Redmi 5A will also be available in a flash sale. Both the phones will be available on mi.com. But, the buyers can also get Xiaomi Mi A2 on Amazon and Redmi 5A on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi 5A price in India

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 16,999. The company had also announced a 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage variant but it has not been put on sale for now. The phone will come with 3-month subscription to Hungama Music and the customers will also get a cashback worth Rs 2,200 and 4.5TB complimentary data from Jio. Amazon is also offering 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Meanwhile, Redmi 5A price in India is Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB variant. There is Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio and free Hungama Music access for 3 months.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup – a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor in the primary camera, featuring 1.25-micron pixels with an f/1.75 aperture and uses a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera. The rear camera setup also features a flash module. It has a front camera of 20-megapixel sensor.

On the other hand, the budget dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. It comes with a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

The phone offers an internal storage of 16GB and 32GB with an option to expand up to 128 GB via microSD card. It has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back – along with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.