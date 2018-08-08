Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India leaked ahead of its launch today

Xiaomi Mi A2 will launch today in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 is set to launch today in India. The successor to the Xiaomi Mi A1 will be unveiled at an event scheduled to begin at 4 pm today. This is the second device launched by Xiaomi that runs Android One to offer a near-stock Android experience. However, ahead of its launch, Amazon has gone ahead to make the Xiaomi Mi A2 listing live on its website, where it also revealed the pricing of the smartphone.

As per the listing available on Amazon India website, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be exclusively available on the e-commerce website. However, it is also likely that the smartphone will go on sale via Mi.com. But this is not all, Amazon is said to have leaked the pricing of the Mi A2 in India. BGR reports that Xiaomi Mi A2 listing on Amazon says it will start at Rs 17,999, however, it’s better to wait for the official announcement from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm today. The company will live stream the event on its Facebook page, as well as its own dedicated website. You can tap the play button below to get into the live feed, however, it won’t start until 3:30 pm, as said in the video description. Additionally, you can head to event.mi.com/in/picture-perfect to watch the launch event online. Xiaomi is offering F-codes to first 100 lucky registrations made to watch the live event. You can also follow our live coverage of the event here.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the second Android One device from the Chinese company. It’s the successor to the Mi A1 that launched last year and was initially unveiled in Spain last month for the European and other markets. Alongside the Mi A2, the company also launched a smaller version called the Mi A2 Lite, which will not debut in India. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB storage variants. There is support for expandable storage via microSD card. There is a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, dual cameras (20-megapixel + 12-megapixel) at the rear, and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.