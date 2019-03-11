Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One phone now starts at Rs 11,999, the same price as Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 onwards. The price cut of Rs 2,000 was officially announced by Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain along with a giveaway offer. Jain tweeted that if his tweet gets 660 retweets, he will give one Mi A2 unit away. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India last year as the company’s second Android One device.

Before the price cut announced earlier in the day, the Xiaomi Mi A2 was available at Rs 13,999 after a price revision in January. The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 11,999. However, the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is still selling at the price of Rs 15,999, which was announced earlier this year.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is now available to buy with the new pricing across online retailers including Amazon.in, Mi.com, as well as Mi Home Stores and partner retailers.

The new pricing makes the Mi A2 a competition to the company’s recently launched Redmi Note 7, which shares the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with the former. Although there are new bells and whistles on the Redmi Note 7, Mi A2 comes across as a decent device with stock Android experience. The cameras on Mi A2 are still one of the best in the price segment.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 9 Pie now but you may get the unit still running on Android 8.1 Oreo and need to update to the latest version. There are dual cameras on the handset – a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor – at the back. There is a 20-megapixel on the front as well.