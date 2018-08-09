Xiaomi Mi A2 pre-orders go live today via Amazon.in, Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched yesterday

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India on Wednesday as the successor to the Mi A1 that has had a good run in the market. The Mi A2 is an Android One phone, meaning the users get a stock Android experience out-of-the-box, unlike the MIUI skin on rest of the Xiaomi devices. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is scheduled to go on its first sale on August 16, however, the company, for the first time, opened the pre-orders for the smartphone. The buyers can pre-order the smartphone by paying the full amount upfront so that they don’t face the rush during the flash sale later and get the device delivered early.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price, Sale in India

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will only be available in a single variant, for now, featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB at a price of Rs 16,999. The pre-order sale begins at 12 pm via Amazon.in, Mi.com for those who want to buy the smartphone online. Xiaomi says that the shipping of the handsets is expected to begin on August 12, so you can expect the handset delivery within a few days. The Cash on Delivery (COD) option is not available for the Mi A2 pre-orders.

The customers should also note that the company announced the pre-orders to make sure interested buyers do not get caught up in the rush during the flash sale and couldn’t book one. However, this pre-order sale will only last until the stocks are out, so there some quickness required here, as well.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo under the Android One programme. It will also be one of the first devices to get Android 9 Pie when it rolls out later this year. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. There are two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB – along with support for expandability via microSD card. Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB/ 128GB variant will launch sometime later along with the pricing and availability details.

There are two cameras on the Xiaomi Mi A2 – a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. Both the sensors work jointly to produce the Bokeh effect in photographs. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front with a soft Selfie Light flash. There is a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi density. The smartphone is backed by a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ technology.