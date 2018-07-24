Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spain launch live: Price, specifications, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be launched today

Xiaomi Mi A2, the much-awaited smartphone from the kitty of the Chinese company, is set to launch today at an event in Madrid, Spain. There will be another smartphone – the Mi A2 Lite – that will see the light of the day at today’s unveiling. Xiaomi will be rebooting its Android One lineup with the launch of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite – as they will debut as successors to the last year’s Mi A1.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spain Launch Live

The Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be unveiled at the event that is scheduled to begin at 11 am local time, which translates to 2:30 pm in India. Xiaomi will be live streaming the launch event for its fans, so you can catch the live updates from the event by clicking on the video embedded below.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price, Features, and Specifications

As far as the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi A2 is concerned, the smartphone has not really been mysterious. Several reports have previously tipped the specifications, design, look, and the pricing of the smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was recently spotted on more than two e-commerce websites in different countries revealing what the smartphone could cost. According to a report by GSMArena, the Mi A2 starts at a price of £209.99 (roughly Rs 14,500) as per a listing on a UK e-commerce website. However, the website mentions that the price mentioned above is a discounted price while the original pricing mentioned is £241.99 (roughly Rs 16,500).

Elsewhere, the Xiaomi Mi A2 32GB storage variant is listed on a Romanian website at 1,288 Romanian Lei (roughly Rs 22,300). The 64GB model of the smartphone is listed at 1,424 Romanian Lei (Rs 24,600). Similarly, a Chinese e-commerce website Banggood, the Mi A2 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs 15,000). This shows that the India pricing of the smartphone will be somewhat similar to the aforementioned price points.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will come preloaded with Android One, so you will get the near stock version of the Android. which means that there will be a near stock version of Android, while some announcement on Android P update is also likely. The reports so far tip that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will come with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage options, which can be expanded further via microSD card.

As for the optics, the Mi A2 will have a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. There will be a 20-megapixel front camera on the Mi A2. The handset will be preloaded with AI capabilities, which will mostly be visible in the camera app in the form of auto-detect picture modes that will apply the settings accordingly.

Talking about the Mi A2 Lite, the smartphone is expected to bear a notch on the top of the display sizing 5.84-inch. It will have a resolution maxed out to full-HD+ with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, similar to the ones found on the Mi A1 and Redmi Note 4. There will be dual cameras, as well – a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors on the rear. The front camera will be a 5-megapixel shooter. The smartphone will be powered by a 4000mAh battery.