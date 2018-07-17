Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch date is July 24: All you need to know

Xiaomi is launching two smartphones on July 24 (Source: Reuters)

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its July 24 event will be centred around the launch of not one but two devices. The Chinese company has announced that it is launching the Mi A2 and its ‘Lite’ version, Mi A2 Lite at a global event scheduled to happen in Spain on July 24. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor to the last year’s Mi A1 and will continue with the Android One programme.

Xiaomi in a tweet has confirmed that there will be two smartphones that would debut at the Spain event. A previous tweet also showed how the smartphones would look from behind. The image showed a vertically-aligned dual camera setup on both the devices, which suggests that there won’t be large differences between the two. Both the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will come preloaded with Android One.

While the Xiaomi Mi A2 has been previously leaked multiple times, the new Mi A2 Lite cropped up recently. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has now been listed online on AliExpress confirming almost all the specifications and even the pricing. The primary handset Xiaomi Mi A2, on the other hand, will see its pricing and specifications officially announced at the event.

According to the listing, the Mi A2 Lite will come in two models – 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM – with a starting price of $189.99 (roughly Rs 13,000). The Mi A2, on the other hand, isn’t listed anywhere but the grapevine suggests it could start at 289 Swiss franc, which translates to approximately Rs 20,000. There is no information on the India availability but it is highly likely that both the handsets might make their way to the Indian markets.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is likely to come with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which means there won’t be any notch. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, with support for expandability. On the rear, there will be a setup of 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors while on the front, there will be an AI-powered 20-megapixel camera.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, would come with some slimmed down features and internals. It is likely to sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, meaning there could be a notch. It will pack a Snapdragon 625 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded further. There will be a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor on the rear while the front camera will have a 5-megapixel shooter. A 4000mAh battery will fuel the internals of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.