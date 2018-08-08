Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India today live: Leaked price, specifications, and more

Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch today

Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch is scheduled to be announced today. Xiaomi is holding an event at 4 pm today where it will be taking the wraps off the Mi A2 – its second Android One smartphone after the Mi A1 that launched last year. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in Spain for European and other international markets back in July this year.

There is also a smaller version of the Mi A2 called the Mi A2 Lite that debuted alongside Mi A2 last month, however, Xiaomi is not bringing it to India. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has been listed on Amazon where its pricing has also been leaked ahead of the official launch.

Xiaomi Mi A2 India Launch Live Update & Streaming

The Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event will kick off at 4 pm today in New Delhi. The company will be live streaming the launch event via its Facebook page and its website. You can tap on the below video feed to watch the event online, however, the feed will not begin until 4:00 pm, as mentioned. You can head to Xiaomi’s official website to watch the event.