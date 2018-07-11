Xiaomi Mi A2 is almost here; from price to specifications to launch date – All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is touted to be the Chinese phone maker’s next Android One phone. The successor of Mi A1 is expected to be announced anytime soon. Xiaomi India in a recent tweet had posted a teaser of the forthcoming ‘global event’ where it is expected that the new smartphone will be unveiled. Although the tweet did not tell when and where the phone will be launched. However, it suggested that the new Mi-Series model will be unveiled outside India.

The tweet has asked for Mi Fans suggestions about the venue where Mi A2 launch will be held. Last year the global event was launched in New Delhi.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price

A Swiss website by the name of Digitec has listed the smartphone on its page. According to the website, Xiaomi Mi A2 has been priced at CHF 289 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 32GB storage variant, while the price tag for the 64GB model is CHF 329 (roughly Rs. Rs. 22,800). For the 128GB variant, the price is listed at CHF 369 (roughly Rs. 25,600).

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications:

Xiaomi Mi A2 is believed to be based on the Android One program. It will reportedly run stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone will reportedly boast a 5.99-inch full HD plus with 1080×2160 pixel resolution. Moreover, Mi A2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. There could be a 3010mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0 support. In terms of connectivity, the Mi A2 is expected to offer 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Talking of the cameras, the new smartphone will follow the trend and sport a dual camera setup which consists of a 12-megapixel sensor as the primary one. For the front side, Xiaomi Mi A2 will pack a 20-megapixel camera.