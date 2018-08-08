Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One phone with promised Android 9 Pie update launched in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 is now official in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone has finally launched in India. It was originally announced for the European and other markets in Spain last month, while already having made an appearance in the Chinese market as Mi 6X running MIUI. The Xiaomi Mi A2 touts the AI-powered cameras – two on the rear and one on the front. While all the specifications are the same as the global variant, Xiaomi has exclusively added support for Quick Charge 4+ on the Mi A2 in India. There are two variants announced in India, one of which won’t be available anytime soon.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 India price has been set at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The smartphone goes up for pre-orders on Thursday, August 9 at 12 and the shipping should start within a week. However, those who do not want to pre-order can buy the smartphone in its first sale at 12 pm on August 16 via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi partner stores. The Jio customers will get up to 4.5TB extra data for free on eligible plans, along with a cashback of Rs 2,200.

Xiaomi has also announced a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model that will be announced later. The company has not shared its pricing and availability yet. The smartphone comes in Black, Rose Gold, Gold, and Lake Blue colours.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes loaded with Google’s stock Android experience as it packs Android One. The smartphone will also be one of the first devices to receive Android 9 Pie when it rolls out later this year. It has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options. For internal storage, the Mi A2 has 64GB and 128GB options with support for expandable storage via microSD card up to 256GB.

The cameras are the USP of the Xiaomi Mi A2. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain compared the Mi A2 cameras to those of iPhone X and OnePlus 6. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has AI-capable dual cameras – there are a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary camera that work in sync to produce bokeh effect. The cameras are equipped with PDAF and a dual-tone LED flash accompanies the setup. On the front, the Mi A2 has a 20-megapixel ‘AI Selfie Camera’ with a soft LED flash. The front camera doubles up as the facial scanner. The cameras offer EIS, which is short for electronic image stabilisation.

There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood that supports Quick Charge 4+ technology, specially designed for India. However, the company will not ship the compatible charger – instead, there will be the standard 10W charger bundled in the retail box. The customers will have to separately buy the Quick Charge 4+ charger. The phone weighs 168 grams.