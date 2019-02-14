Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple cameras, MIUI 11 could launch on February 20, company sends invites

Xiaomi to announce the Mi 9 on February 20 (Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 9 will officially launch on February 20. The company has reportedly begun sending out media invites for the launch event of its next flagship that is also the successor of the Mi 8. The event coincides with Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event where the Galaxy S10 smartphones and possibly the Galaxy F foldable smartphone will be launched. The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be introduced in China, followed by other markets but India.

According to the media invites shared on Weibo, Xiaomi is calling media to attend an event on February 20 that will see the launch of the Mi 9 flagship. There have been multiple reports that suggest the Mi 9 will be Xiaomi’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. There will be triple cameras on the smartphone for the first time on a Xiaomi smartphone. The Mi 9 will also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, much like the Mi 8.

As for its pricing, the reports suggest the Mi 9 could start at 2,999 yuan that roughly translates to Rs 30,500. The smartphone is pegged to make its debut in the markets sometime in March. The smartphone is also expected to be first available in the Chinese markets before reaching other regions. There is no word on its availability in India.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is also likely to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels with a ‘waterdrop’ notch. The smartphone will possibly run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. However, the company is also reportedly working on MIUI 11 which could be released on the Mi 9. The triple camera setup on the rear may comprise a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF, and a ToF camera. For selfies, the smartphone may bear a 25-megapixel Sony sensor. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is said to come equipped with a 3500mAh battery under the hood.