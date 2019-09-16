Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi MIX 4, & MIUI 11 to launch on September 24

MIUI 11 will officially be unveiled at an event on September 24 alongside two new smartphones and a Mi TV model, Xiaomi has announced. The Chinese tech company will launch the Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi MIX 4 smartphones at its big event in Beijing. A plenty of information on the MIUI 11 is afloat in the rumour mill, strongly hinting at a design overhaul, which includes new app icons, but it’s unlikely to be based on Android 10. The Mi 9 Pro will interestingly be the first smartphone from the company to likely come with the recently-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor – spruced-up variant of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Meanwhile, the Mi MIX 4 will join the portfolio of company’s phablets.

The announcement about the upcoming even was made by Xiaomi via its Twitter handle and Weibo account. The event will solely be for the Chinese customers but the global version of MIUI 11 may start rolling out soon after its Chinese counterpart is made available for beta testers. In India, while MIUI 11 will definitely make its debut, it is not clear whether the two smartphones will arrive. This is largely because 5G trials are yet to start in India and that the flagship series under the Mi brand does not usually come to India, ruling out the possibility of the launch of Mi 9 Pro 5G.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G was spotted on TENAA a few days back, hinting at some of the top-notch specifications, including 5G support, Snapdragon 855 Plus, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage, a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, and a 4000mAh battery. However, there is one piece of information that has confirmed by Xiaomi – Mi 9 Pro 5G will feature the Mi Charge Turbo technology that is touted to wirelessly charge the smartphone at up to 30W. In the cameras department, the Mi 9 Pro 5G may arrive with a 48-megapixel main sensor in a triple camera setup. There could be a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone.

On the other hand, the Mi MIX 4 is also supposed to feature 5G connectivity, in addition to having a large footprint that is synonymous with the series. But this time, Xiaomi is expected to introduce a waterfall screen, which is curvier than the standard edge-to-edge display, with 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be the first smartphone with an 108-megapixel camera, leveraging the prowess of the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that was announced earlier this year. The smartphone will also come with 40W fast charging, rumours have suggested.