Xiaomi Mi 8 with dual GPS, 6.21-inch notched display launched: From price to specifications, here’s everything you should know

Xiaomi on Thursday finally announced the launch of its flagship Mi 8 at an event in Beijing, China. The company unveiled the Mi 8 that comes as a successor to the Mi 6, which was launched last year. The Mi 8 boasts of many features and the notch on the top, which looks exactly similar to the one on iPhone X. The Xiaomi Mi 8 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as Face ID that uses AR technology to detect the face to unlock the phone. Alongside, the company also launched a smaller variant of the Mi 8 – the Mi 8 SE that comes with toned down specifications.

At the event, Xiaomi made a host of other announcements. The company announced the new MIUI 10 that will be the successor to the MIUI 9, the new Mi VR Standalone powered by Oculus Go, a new Mi TV 75-inch, and Mi Band 3, which had already been confirmed by the company earlier.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Price

The Xiaomi Mi 8 price has been set at 2,699 yuan (roughly Rs 29,000) for the base model. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the other two models – the one with 6GB/128GB is priced at 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs 32,000) and the 6GB/256GB model costs 3,299 yuan (roughly Rs 35,000). There’s another model called the Explorer Edition that has a transparent back panel showing the internals of the smartphone, as well as the top-of-the-line features. It packs 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and comes at a price of 3,699 yuan (roughly Rs 38,000).

The smartphone will be available in China starting June 5, however, there is no word on availability for India yet. The colour options of the Mi 8 include White, Gold, Light Blue, and Black on the regular Mi 8 variant, while the Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes only in Black colour

Xiaomi Mi 8 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Mi 8 comes with some top-of-the-line specifications borrowed from the flagship smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung, which were extensively mentioned during the launch event to draw comparisons. The Xiaomi Mi 8 comes with a notch for the first time in a Xiaomi phone. Xiaomi has stayed away from the notched displays until March this year when it launched the Mi Mix 2S with an all-screen display. The Mi 8 has two models – while the first model shares all the specifications and features with the Explorer Edition model, there are some features exclusive to the latter.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claimed works faster than the Vivo X21 UD. The Vivo X21 UD was launched in March earlier this year starting with China as the first smartphone in the world to have developed the in-display fingerprint sensing technology. The Xiaomi Mi 8 borrows the Face ID from Apple that uses an array of sensors located in the notch at the top of the display to map the face of the person for unlocking methods. While Xiaomi demoed the facial recognition technology to unlock the phone, it did not say anything whether it will be used for online payments including Mi Pay. Finally, there is an Animoji equivalent on the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, of course. One of the Animoji characters is the Mi Bunny that is the mascot of the company.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 (both the models) sport a 6.21-inch AMOLED display made by Samsung with 19:9 aspect ratio. The display runs through the edges giving it a bezel-less look. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options with support for expandability. The cameras on the Mi 8 include a dual camera setup on the rear and a single module on the front.

The Mi 8 has a combination of two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear in a vertical alignment, much like the one seen on the iPhone X. The company said at the event that the Mi 8 managed to score a 105 on the DxOMark camera rating chart, surpassing the scores of iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Huawei P20 Pro. The handset has a 20-megapixel packed on the front that is responsible for taking selfie powered by AI Beauty features, which is itself a part of the newly introduced MIUI 10. The front camera also propels the face detection technology that is also facilitated by the IR sensors in the handset.

The Mi 8 comes with dual GPS technology that is claimed to offer a more precise location of the surroundings in the navigation. The technology is also touted to be better than the likes of the GPS solutions packed in the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9. The connectivity options on the Mi 8 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, dual GPS, Micro-USB, and 4G among others. The NFC can be used to make payments at physical stores, as well as work as the passkey to the digitally locked doors. The Mi 8 is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood.