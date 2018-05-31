Xiaomi Mi 8 SE with Snapdragon 710 SoC is a toned down version of Mi 8: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has been priced in China at 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 18,900) for the base variant

Xiaomi at its mega event in Beijing, China launched a slew of products alongside the flagship Mi 8 that comes as the successor to the Mi 6. One of the new offerings is a toned down version of the flagship Mi 8 called the Mi 8 SE. The Mi 8 SE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, making it the first phone to come running recently-launched processor. The Mi 8 SE borrows many features and specifications from the bigger sibling at a lower price point.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Price

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has been priced in China at 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 18,900) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage while the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage costs 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 21,100). The smartphone will begin shipping in China from June 8.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE borrows its name from the iPhone SE, which was launched by Apple last year. It has a 5.88-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, shielded by 2.5D glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which was recently unveiled. There are two RAM options on the handset – 4GB and 6GB – along with 64GB of onboard storage, which is not expandable.

The cameras on the Mi 8 SE include an AI-enabled dual camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, the Mi 8 SE has a 20-megapixel sensor, much like the Mi 8. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. The smartphone is backed by a 3120mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and 4G VoLTE among others.