Xiaomi Mi 8 price in India likely to be less than Rs 30,000: Check expected launch date and specifications

Xiaomi may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone – Xiaomi Mi 8 in India next month, 91Mobile has reported. The report says that Mi 8 can be yet another groundbreaking product of Xiaomi, carrying forward the legacy of the brand. The phone could be launched with a big 6.21-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The screen resolution may be set at 1,080 x 2,248 pixels (full HD plus), backed by the density of 402 PPI. The phone is likely to be priced at Rs 28,000. Even though there is no official word on Xiaomi Mi 8 price in India, it should not be more than Rs 30,000.

The Mi 8 is likely to be powered by a processor which comes in the form of two Kryo 385 quad-core processors with 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz clock speed. The processors are further powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB RAM.

Xiaomi has been rocking the world of budget camera phones for the last few years. It also made a grand entry into the Indian market and has become popular among buyers. Mi 8 is likely to be launched with dual primary camera setup (12MP+12MP). The rear camera is likely to sport Exmor-RS CMOS, Phase Detection autofocus, Optical Image Stabilisation and 1.8f aperture. The front camera is likely to be a 20 megapixel.

The phone comes with 3,400mAh Li-polymer battery which supports quick-charging. For storage, the phone comes with 64GB memory, however, it lacks an expandable memory slot.

For connectivity, the phone comes with dual SIM slots, 4G with VoLTE, advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Near Field Connectivity and a type-C slot.