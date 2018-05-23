Xiaomi Mi 8 price in India, launch date, specs, features: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 8: The flagship product will be launched on May 31. (Source: Twitter)

On Tuesday, Xiaomi officially confirmed the launch of its new smartphone – Mi 8. The smartphone manufacturer said in a tweet that the new Mi 8 will be launched on its 8th anniversary. Since the phone is being launched on a special occasion, it is expected to be packed with premium features like 3D facial scanning, the latest Snapdragon processor, and a vertical dual camera setup at the back. Leading up to its launch, an image of the Xiaomi Mi 8 was leaked on Weibo, first spotted by GizmoChina, offering a better idea of the smartphone’s design, look, and key features.

Last year, the company had launched Mi 6 in April. Earlier, it was expected that the Mi 8 launch will happen during the MWC. However, the company has now confirmed that the flagship product will be launched on its 8th anniversary. Xiaomi is set to launch this smartphone in two variants – 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

Here is all you need to know about Xiaomi Mi 8:

Xiaomi Mi 8 launch date:

Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 8 on May 31. The company confirmed this development with a tweet on Tuesday night, ending all speculations. “BIG announcement Mi fans. The brand new #Mi8, a nod to our 8th anniversary, is coming on 31 May. Stay tuned!” the tweet read.

Xiaomi Mi 8 price in India:

Even though there is no official confirmation of the price of the phone, the leaked image suggests that the 6GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 2,799 which would come down to Rs 29,900. It also revealed that the 8GB RAM variant is tipped to be priced at CNY 3,199 which would come down to Rs 34,200.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specs and features:

According to the image, Xiaomi Mi 8 will sport a 6.01-inch display with an under-display fingerprint scanner that has the capacity to instantly unlock the device. Earlier, it was reported that the phone will come with a 5.46-inch display. It will come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and as mentioned above will be available in two variants.

The smartphone will have an AI camera with 2x optical zoom support, and a structured light 3D module for facial scanning. On the back side, the phone will a transparent glass panel that shows the internals, and a vertical dual camera setup sits on the top left. It is expected that an in-display fingerprint sensor will also be present. If not, a standard sensor will be available at the back of the device.

Few more images that were leaked on the internet showed that the phone comes with a transparent glass panel and sports a vertical dual camera setup which sits on the top left. The volume and power button are on the right edge and there is no Xiaomi logo on either side of the phone. Reports suggest that the flagship device might come with wireless charging and would be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

With just one week left for the official launch, all the details will be made available soon!