Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, MIUI 10, and Mi Band 3 to launch today: How to watch live stream and other details

Xiaomi’s mega launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST)

Xiaomi Mi 8 is set to launch today alongside the new Mi Band and the debut of MIUI 10. Xiaomi is organising an event in Beijing, China to launch its new flagship smartphone that is the successor to last year’s Mi 6. The company is also celebrating its eighth anniversary this year and to align with the occasion, it confirmed it decided to go with Mi 8 instead of Mi 7. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is likely company’s first smartphone that will catch up on this year’s trend of notched displays to bear one.

The Xiaomi’s mega launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST). The event is being organised in Beijing, China. The company will also live stream the event via its official website.

Xiaomi Mi 8

The Xiaomi Mi 8 has been in the rumour mills for a long time. Earlier, the company was expected to unveil the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress this year. However, it did not reveal any such plans. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the successor to Mi 6 and is expected to come with significant bumps in the department of processor, cameras, and battery. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The handset is likely to have a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with the notch on top making the aspect ratio to 19:9.

Moreover, the Mi 8 will have a glass panel on the rear, according to the reports so far. This also means that the smartphone will have support for wireless charging. There will be dual cameras on the smartphone on the back while a single camera will sit on the front. The front camera is expected to come with Augmented Reality (AR) features that will be Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s Animoji seen on iPhone X.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Apart from the Mi 8, Xiaomi is also largely expected to announce a special edition of Mi 8 – Mi 8 SE. Taking the cue from Apple, Xiaomi is using the ‘SE’ suffix for the special model. The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is going to be cheaper than the Mi 8. It is likely to come running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which was announced recently. There will be dual cameras on the rear and a single front camera.

Mi Band 3

Xiaomi, at the launch event, will turn its focus to the wearable segment of the company that has been longing for a refresh. Xiaomi already confirmed the launch of the Mi Band 3 earlier. The Mi Band 3 is expected to come with standard fitness sensors such as heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, step tracker, calorie tracker, in addition to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. the Mi Band 3 is expected to be priced at 169 yuan, which is roughly Rs 1,800.

MIUI 10

With the launch of a new flagship in the Mi range, Xiaomi unveils the new version of its highly customised skin that is perhaps the USP of the Xiaomi devices. This year, Xiaomi will unveil the MIUI 10 – the successor to the MIUI 9 – which recently stopped rolling out to those devices that are deemed eligible for the MIUI 10. The MIUI 10 will have a new design language and features similar to Android P. However, it is not known whether the MIUI 10 will be based on Android P or a version earlier of Android Oreo.