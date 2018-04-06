Not Samsung or Apple, this company could launch flagship smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to launch later this year

Xiaomi is preparing for the launch of the Mi 7, which has been pending for a long time. It was earlier rumoured that Xiaomi would launch the Mi 7 at the MWC 2018. However, some other reports pointed towards the launch of the Mi MIX 2S. None of those happened, and Xiaomi instead chose to launch the Mi MIX 2S at a separate event held in March. Now, the company is seemingly gearing up for the impending launch of Mi 7 in coming weeks. There have not been major updates to the Mi 7 specifications that were leaked earlier this year. However, the company CEO may have given away a significant information on the Mi 7.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO, in a Weibo post is said to have casually confirmed that the Mi 7 will sport an under-display fingerprint sensor. He said so in a comment thread on a Weibo post about the Mi MIX 2S. However, as we said, this was a light conversation between Jun and other commenters, which should not be taken as an official nod by the company. Apart from this chunk of information, Jun did not reveal any further details about the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

Separately, a tipster recently shared that Xiaomi Mi 7 could bear the under-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung is said to be the provider for the displays for Xiaomi’s next smartphone, as both the companies partnered in 2017 for OLED displays. That aside, Xiaomi Mi 7 could be the company’s second smartphone this year to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It was allegedly spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with a codename – Xiaomi Dipper. The Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to pack 6GB of RAM and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.