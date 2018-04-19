Xiaomi Mi 6X takes design cues from Redmi Note 5 Pro, shows promotional video

Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to be unveiled in the Chinese market on April 25

While the Redmi Note 5 Pro has got its due attention from people across the world, the smartphone has also become an inspiration for Xiaomi’s next device. The Mi 6X, which is expected to be unveiled in the Chinese market on April 25, has a lot of rumours going around of how the smartphone could resemble Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. Now, an 18-second teaser video of the device that has been made available gives enough insight into the design of the smartphone.

The video, uploaded on YouTube by a third-party channel, and first spotted by ITHome.com, shows off the design language of the upcoming handset. From the design perspective, the Xiaomi Mi 6X looks like the Redmi Note 5 Pro from rear end with the vertical dual camera setup.

As per the teaser video, the Mi 6X is likely to come with an 18:9 display screen. The video also hints at a bunch of colour options such as – Red, Black, Gold, and Blue. The video tells us that the Mi 6X will have a 20MP primary camera on the back.

As per the speculations, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is likely to be sold as Mi A2 for the Indian market.

When it comes to the specifications of the smartphone, the Mi 6X is expected to have a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display. Powering the device will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 6X is likely to have two RAM variants – 4GB and 6GB. The storage option on the device are 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB. The Mi 6X is expected to run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box with MIUI 9 in China. For the Indian market, Mi 6X is expected to come with stock Android Oreo if the smartphone launched as Mi A2. The Xiaomi Mi 6X is likely to have a 2910mAh battery.